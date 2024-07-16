Rasmus Hojlund Likely to Get New Shirt Number at United

We are likely going to see a shuffle of shirt numbers in the Manchester United attack. When Mason Greenwood left to go on loan to Getafe last summer, then incoming striker Rasmus Hojlund took his No. 11. With Anthony Martial departing this summer, the iconic number 9 shirt is now open.

According to The United Stand, the former Atalanta center forward will now be the new no.9 shirt wearer, once when he returns from holiday.

He is currently on break from the club, having just been on international duty with Denmark, who made a deep run in the 2024 European Championships. His number 11 will now likely go to Joshua Zirkzee, the club’s first (and as of now only) signing this transfer window.

It was widely thought that Zirkzee would be the new no. 9.

When Zirkzee joined Bologna in the summer of 2022, he received the no.11 shirt, but then changed to the no.9 in 2023. As for Greenwood, his future remains uncertain, but he won’t be suiting up for United ever again (go here for the latest on that, as his medical is booked now).

United began their preseason friendly slate with a 1-0 loss to Rosenborg last night. Their next preseason exhibition comes Saturday when they visit Rangers.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

