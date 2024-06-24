Man United Transfer Talk: Anthony Martial, Sofyan Amrabat

Now that Anthony Martial and Manchester United have parted ways, where does the Frenchman go next? He has been linked to numerous clubs in France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with Galatasaray often coming up in the discussion as a leading contender.

However, a report in Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport mentions a different potential suitor- ACF Fiorentina.

The Frenchman free agent could be reunited with former teammate and holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The People’s Person has more on this narrative. The Moroccan international has just completed his one year loan at Old Trafford and could be headed back to his parent club in Florence. He wants to stay, but it is all kind of up in the air right now.

United, it is thought, might also want him to stick around, but nothing has been ironed out yet. We may not have an answer on this until July at the earliest.

Amrabat is one of several United players still in limbo this summer. Mason Greenwood is another. Here is a link to the latest on him. And like Martial, Raphael Varane has already left the club, but where does he go now? Not certain really, but here is a link to the latest hearsay, speculation and conjecture.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

