Happy international break Manchester United supporters. The Red Devils are off to a rough start this season, but maybe, for the sake of the club and their fan base, they’ll do better on the other side of this international period. Up next is a visit to Southampton FC, and we’ll see if Erik ten Hag gets some of his currently injured players back to fully fit level, and if so, who that could be. We have updates for you here on Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount.

So without further ado, let’s get after it. Click the names where highlighted for more on the specific player.

We’re still waiting on the Danish striker’s season debut, as he hurt his hamstring in the friendly loss to Arsenal in Los Angeles in July. He could feature here, perhaps in a limited role off the bench. Or we might have to wait another week for it.

Does it get any more “oft-injured” than this guy? Is anybody surprised the start to his season was delayed? Will he be fully recovered form his calf/shin/heel problem in time to play here?

He has a toe problem, but he could be healed up in time to feature here.

Like Hojlund he also got hurt in the friendly loss to Arsenal FC at Sofi Stadium in L.A. in the summer. Yoro’s ankle problem will keep him out until November, but hey, he was included in the Europe League roster, so that’s a good sign!

Like Yoro, he was also included in the Europe League roster, so that’s a very good sign for a guy who, literally has not played football of any kind since June of 2023! His return from knee surgery is imminent.

Not sure when he’ll return from his latest injury, which is of the hamstring/thigh variety, but it won’t be here. Maybe October?

