De Ligt and Mazraoui Partake in First Man United Training Session

Manchester United, who lost to arch-rival Manchester City in the Community Shield curtain raiser last Saturday, will open their Premier League season at home versus Fulham FC this Friday. And it appears that their two newest signings, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, will be available and ready to go.

The pair, who just moved over from Bayern Munich, enjoyed their first training session at their new club today.

Training confirmed for De Ligt and Mazraoui ?? Via @AbouJad_Talks pic.twitter.com/KKzApULPxW — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 13, 2024

Season Opener FYIs

Fulham FC at Manchester United

Kick off: 8pm, Friday Aug. 16, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

While United have yet to make their official announcements, or as some of us would call it, their “unveiling,” the duo were photographed going to training this morning, and those photos circulated online. Who knows, by the time you read this, MUFC might have finally made their formal De Ligt and Mazraoui unveiling announcement.

Here are some more photos of the center back and full back:

??? Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui spotted in Manchester United training today! #MUFC [@AbouJad_Talks] pic.twitter.com/EGTW3su7IV — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 13, 2024

It remains to be seen if MUFC are going to do any more transfer business this summer. Or will they hold pat, with the four players that they have already acquired? (Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro being the other two)

We’ll have more on De Ligt and Mazraoui, and preview material for the season opener shortly. United also formally said goodbye to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has joined West Ham United.

