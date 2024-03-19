When Manchester United return to action, 11 days from now when they travel to Brentford FC, they should get a few players back off the injured list. Casemiro (unspecified muscular injury) could potentially be in the mix, and we’ll know more early next week. Honestly, the Brazilian midfielder’s status is really kind of a mystery right now.

The picture is much clearer for backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (muscle strain) and aging central defender Jonny Evans (minor knock), as both should be passed fit for potential selection.

Elsewhere first choice central defender Lisandro Martinez (knee surgery recovery) should return about a week or two after them. And striker Anthony Martial (groin) us about a week or two behind Martinez.

Shifting gears to the MIA mystery man Tyrell Malacia, we have some clarity on him now. According to a report in a reputable publication about a week ago, he’s done for the season. That surprised no one, as his absence has become a very funny, persistent punchline on social media.

He’s not the only left back who is done for the season, as Luke Shaw (unspecified muscular injury) won’t feature again in 2023-24. Also, youngster Omari Forson is out injured with a timeline TBA. Let’s move on

But hey, Mason Mount is finally back! He’s been back training a week and change.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories