When Manchester City travel to FC Copenhagen in midweek, there isn’t a whole lot of mystery about what the result is going to be. Having won the reverse fixture 5-0 just last week, and still yet to suffer defeat this term, City will roll in Denmark. The only question mark here- does Erling Haaland “only” bag a brace in this match? Or does the big Nordic goal-scoring machine achieve yet another hat trick? That’s the only mystery here in Copenhagen really.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the lineup that we think will end up complementing Haaland.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen UCL Group G, Matchday 4 of 6

Kickoff: Wed. Oct 5, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Google Result Probability: FC Copenhagen 4% Man City 87% Draw 9%

UCL Group Standings/Form: FC Copenhagen 3rd, 1pt, LDL Man City 1st, 9pts, WWW

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at FC Copenhagen (UCL)

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Prediction: Man City 4, FC Copenhagen 0

Take a look at that Google’s Result Probability up there! Really kind of tells you all you need to know about trying to forecast this one.

