Manchester City will look to claim yet another EFL/League/Carabao Cup, and it all starts with a third round tie versus Watford FC on Tuesday night.

It’s going to be a major squad rotation night for manager Pep Guardiola, as we’ll likely see a side that resembles the teams we saw in the summer preseason friendlies.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Manchester City vs Watford FC

Kick: Tue Sept 24 2024, 745pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

With Erling Haaland obviously set to sit out, and Julian Alvarez now gone, the question is- who leads the line? We’re going to go with Phil Foden actually, with fellow English winger Jack Grealish lining up behind him to support the attack.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Josh Wilson-Esbrand; Matheus Nunes, Jacob Wright; Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, Jack Grealish; Phil Foden

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

