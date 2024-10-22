While Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows that he needs to keep acquiring points in the UEFA Champions League competition, in order to keep ascending up the table, he could still rotate his side tomorrow night versus Sparta Prague. After all, he did so against Slovan Bratislava, with plenty of squad guys getting some major minutes.

So will backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega get the start here? Will Guardiola play Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at the same time, in the same starting lineup?

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 23, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 8th, 4pts, +4 GD, DW 10th, 3pts, +3 GD, WD

Where would that leave Jeremy Doku? How about Manuel Akanji and/or Matheus Nunes, do they get a first team assignment? Our attempt to answer all these questions in below.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Sparta Prague

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

