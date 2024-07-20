Man City Team News vs Celtic: Savinho, Ederson, De Bruyne

If you were around in 2001, then you definitely know the throwback Petey Pablo hip-hop song: “North Carolina! C’mon and raise up! Take your shirt off. Spin it ’round your head like a helicopter.” Savinho, Ederson and the rest of Manchester City are headed to the campus of the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill, to take on Celtic in a preseason friendly.

Let’s preview this Tar Heel state exhibition clash.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Manchester City vs Celtic

Kickoff (local time): Tue July 23, 7:30 pm, Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

Man City Team News

Just yesterday, Man City announced their first, and so far only, signing of the summer in Savinho. We’ve known about this deal since the winter, so it’s not really news at this point, but now it’s official.

The 20-year-old, who will wear number 26, joins from ESTAC Troyes on a five-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2029.

“I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners,” reads a quote attributed to Savinho said in a club statement.

“Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me. I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.

“I had an amazing time in Spain and I’m looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Savinho was not named to the USA travel squad however, so he won’t feature in midweek at UNIC-Chapel Hill.

In other team news, Ederson is included in the traveling party that is headed across the Atlantic for the exhibition tour of the USA. His potential move to Al-Nassr collapsed, as the two clubs couldn’t agree on a transfer fee.

However, a different Saudi Pro League team, Al-Ittihad, are reportedly interested, so he still might leave for Saudi Arabia. Kevin De Bruyne could do the same, although we haven’t seen much movement on that.

He’ll miss this match on Tuesday, due to his being on holiday following his international service with Belgium at the Euros.

Any and all of City’s players who competed in international tournaments this summer will miss out on this match and that includes the likes of John Stones, Julián Álvarez and Kyle Walker.

