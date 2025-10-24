It is looking very likely that Rodri will remain out for Manchester City when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday. While his thigh injury may not keep him out too much longer, manager Pep Guardiola has already ruled him out of this one, with what he said six days ago. Pep also has two players with ankle injuries that are fresh concerns for Sunday: Abdudokir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Sunday, Oct. 26, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions for both teams: go here

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa DDWWW Manchester City WDWWW

Premier League Position: Villa 11 pts, 12th Manchester City 2nd, 16 pts

Result Probability: Aston Villa win 23% Draw 24% Manchester City win 53%

Team News for Both Sides

Regarding Khusanov, the City manager said: “I think he’s close to coming back, but still, I think he’s not ready. He had an injury in a dangerous, dangerous position in his body.”

On Nico, Pep said: “I didn’t see the doctors, and we’ll see today and tomorrow. Something with his feet.”

Both are essentially late fitness test or 50/50 propositions for this one.

Shifting gears to Villa, Lucas Digne (ankle/foot) is a fresh injury concern, but he could still be in contention to feature here. Otherwise the situation with them remains the same.

