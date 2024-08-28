Erling Haaland gets all the headlines, with Kevin De Bruyne not too far behind him, in this regard, but Rodri is the sparkplug that makes the Manchester City engine roar. The midfield maestro is just as important to City’s success as Haaland, De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden etc. Due to match fitness issues Rodri has not featured yet this season, so he is thus a doubt for Saturday at West Ham United.

Mateo Kovacic (unspecified knock) and Phil Foden (undisclosed illness) also face late fitness for this clash.

Manchester City at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 31, 5:30pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham United

Team News: Manchester City West Ham United

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 1st, 6 pts, WW West Ham 9th, 3 pts, LW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

Man City Team News

Meanwhile Oscar Bobb (fractured leg bone) will miss the next few months. Despite these absences, City are top of the table, having won their first two, and accrued a league best +5 goal differential along the way. Bigger challenges are coming for sure though. Maybe not this weekend, but soon enough.

After the September international break, the schedule does get tougher.

