Manchester City could take a step backward this season, as they’ll spend the rest of it without there services of Rodri. Although they should still be fine on Saturday, when Fulham FC come to town, for the longer-term, it’s going to be a major challenge.

They are just not the same team without Rodri running things from the middle of the park.

Manchester City vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off time/date 12:30pm, Saturday Oct. 5, 2024, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Form: Man City WWWDD Fulham FC WDDWW

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 14 pts Fulham FC 6th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 77% Fulham FC 9% Draw 14%

Man City Team News

Nothing has changed here…it is still the same from midweek, entering the rout over Slovan Bratislava. So with that in mind, let’s just get straight to the first team prediction.

Despite all the injuries, there is still plenty of depth, so manager Pep Guardiola has some decisions to make here.

City Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes; Savinho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

