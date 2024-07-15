Man City Receive €30m Bid for Ederson from Al-Nassr

We’re getting close to finding out whether star goalkeeper Ederson will be back with Manchester City or not next season. The Brazilian has been long linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and now a bid is in, from Al-Nassr. The initial bid is worth €30m (£25m), according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

However, Man City are holding out to get more money in exchange for their No. 1 shot stopper.

??? Al Nassr initial proposal to Man City for Ederson, worth €30m package. There’s big gap in valuation as Man City won’t accept this fee, they want more than €50m to let Ederson leave. Brazilian GK has already agreed to move to Saudi Pro League, depends on clubs now. pic.twitter.com/81q6A9fHR9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

That offer will reportedly be rejected, as they are thought to be demanding a fee north of €50m (£42m). So as you can see that’s a pretty big gap (20 million Euros), and although Ederson himself wants the switch, it may not happen if the two sides can’t come closer to finding common ground.

According to an ESPN report, Al Nassr will triple the salary of Ederson, so it’s a no-brainer to see why he’s already long agreed personal terms. Plus he gets to be teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, whom many consider the G.O.A.T.

If Ederson does leave, City will go with Stefan Ortega as their new No. 1 this upcoming season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

