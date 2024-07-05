Man City Transfer Talk: Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne

It looks like Manchester City are set to lose both their top goalkeeper and midfielder to the Saudi Pro League. The question is- will both leave this summer? Or will Kevin de Bruyne play out his contract this season and leave next summer? Because it appears that Ederson is as good as gone.

According to multiple reports, Ederson has agreed personal terms to join Al Nassr. Now it is just up to the clubs to figure out the transfer fee.

??? Having agreed on the personal terms with #Ederson – as revealed 2 days ago – #AlNassr are now in talks with #ManCity to discuss his possible transfer. ? #MCFC ask for ~€50m to let the ?? GK go, while the ?? club would negotiate a lower price: contacts underway. ?? https://t.co/la1UhUKx4y pic.twitter.com/EQeuWn8HIU — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 5, 2024

Up above, you can see the latest tweet on the situation, via Italian journalist Rudy Galetti (the same reporter who seems to have broken the De Bruyne news). And according to an ESPN report, Al Nassr will triple the salary of Ederson, so it’s a no-brainer to assume that this deal is done.

According to multiple reports, there is no plan to replace Ederson either.

? Personal terms have reportedly been agreed between Kevin De Bruyne and Al Ittihad. ??? (Source: @RudyGaletti) pic.twitter.com/EAMqU7LOZz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 5, 2024

City will go with Stefan Ortega as their new No. 1 this upcoming season. This move has actually been coming for a long time.

Moving on to De Bruyne, the 33-year-old Belgian has agreed personal terms to join Al Ittihad, and City are open to letting him go, for a fee, this summer. Otherwise he will leave next season on a free when his contract expires.

Much like with Ederson, this move has been in the works for some time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

