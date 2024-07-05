The Sports Bank

Man City Transfer Talk: Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne

It looks like Manchester City are set to lose both their top goalkeeper and midfielder to the Saudi Pro League. The question is- will both leave this summer? Or will Kevin de Bruyne play out his contract this season and leave next summer? Because it appears that Ederson is as good as gone.

According to multiple reports, Ederson has agreed personal terms to join Al Nassr. Now it is just up to the clubs to figure out the transfer fee.

Up above, you can see the latest tweet on the situation, via Italian journalist Rudy Galetti (the same reporter who seems to have broken the De Bruyne news). And according to an ESPN report, Al Nassr will triple the salary of Ederson, so it’s a no-brainer to assume that this deal is done.

According to multiple reports, there is no plan to replace Ederson either.

City will go with Stefan Ortega as their new No. 1 this upcoming season. This move has actually been coming for a long time.

Moving on to De Bruyne, the 33-year-old Belgian has agreed personal terms to join Al Ittihad, and City are open to letting him go, for a fee, this summer. Otherwise he will leave next season on a free when his contract expires.

Much like with Ederson, this move has been in the works for some time.

