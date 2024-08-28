Manchester City visits West Ham United on Saturday, and it’ll be the next edition in what has been a very lopsided series. Since Pep Guardiola took control of Man City in 2016 they have never lost a league fixture to the Hammers. In fact, the only victory by the East Londoners, during the Pep era, came in the 2021-22 League Cup, and they needed penalties to get there.

Things have been so one-sided that City, in winning the last nine league matches in the series, have outscored the Irons 30-3 on aggregate over that span.

Man City at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 31, 5:30pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions Man City West Ham

Team News: Man City West Ham

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 1st, 6 pts, WW West Ham 9th, 3 pts, LW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

What’s the formula for maintaining this kind of dominance?

Our guess at what the winning hand looks like is below.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

