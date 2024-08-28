The Sports Bank

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Manchester City visits West Ham United on Saturday, and it’ll be the next edition in what has been a very lopsided series. Since Pep Guardiola took control of Man City in 2016 they have never lost a league fixture to the Hammers. In fact, the only victory by the East Londoners, during the Pep era, came in the 2021-22 League Cup, and they needed penalties to get there.

Things have been so one-sided that City, in winning the last nine league matches in the series, have outscored the Irons 30-3 on aggregate over that span.

Man City at West Ham  FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 31,  5:30pm,  London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions   Man City       West Ham

Team News:  Man City          West Ham

PL Position, Form:  Manchester City 1st, 6 pts,  WW   West Ham  9th, 3 pts, LW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City  68%   Draw  18%  West Ham  14%

What’s the formula for maintaining this kind of dominance?

Our guess at what the winning hand looks like is below.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction 

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

 