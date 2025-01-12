As disastrous as much of this season has been for Manchester City (especially so by their elite standards), a top four berth can still be salvaged. They are all but certain to not defend their Premier League title this season, but they enter the trip to Brentford FC on Tuesday having won their last two and undefeated in their last three.

City, heavily favored to win here, are just one point out of fifth pace and two points out of fourth. Brentford FC comes in sitting midtable (11th place) and having won only once in the past five.

City manager Pep Guardiola has some injury concerns to contend with, but he’ll have no issues selecting a strong team here. Especially when you consider the younger, more squad player heavy side he fielded in the 8-0 win over Salford City earlier today.

Squad rotation was done on the weekend, and now it’s time to rotate back for midweek.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Savinho; Erling Haaland

