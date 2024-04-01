Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked, after yesterday’s dreadfully drab goalless draw, whether Liverpool FC are now “clear favorites” to win the Premier League title. “Yes, whoever is first is favorites,” he responded.

“Second is Arsenal and we are third. It’s not in our hands — all we can do is think of [the next game against] Aston Villa. If you are top of the league, like we’ve been before, you are favorites.”

Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kick off: 8:15 pm, Wednesday April 3, 8:15, Etihad Stadium

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Man City Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Man City 3rd, 64 pts Aston Villa 4th, 59 pts

Form Guide: Man City DDWWW Aston Villa WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Man City 75% Aston Villa 10% Draw 15%

Pep is right, City does not control their own destiny when it comes to winning their fourth title in a row; and fifth in six seasons. Man, I really hate that stupid cliche “control their own destiny.” If it’s destiny, then none of us control it; at any point.

People should just say control their own outcome/result instead. That would make much more sense. It is true though, City are a little bit behind the eight ball now when it comes to the league title race. And a draw or loss on Wednesday would really put them in a tough spot.

I would have to agree with Pep that Liverpool are the favorites now.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories