Ahead of a visit from Fulham on Saturday, Liverpool FC are riding high and sitting pretty. Arne Slot has to be the only true contender for the major manager of the year awards, as he’s got the Merseyside club sitting top of the table in both of the two most major competitions.

What’s more impressive about the job that he’s done is that he’s gotten it done despite all the injuries.

Liverpool FC vs Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, December 14 at 3pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC victory 11% Draw 16% Liverpool victory 73%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 10th, 23 pts, WLDWD Liverpool 1st, 35 pts, WWWWD

The Merseysiders have spent much of the season in injury crisis, and achieved results nonetheless. Although they do have their No. 1 goalkeeper, Alisson Becker back again finally.

He has already slotted right back into the first team. Let’s see who might join him in the starting unit.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

