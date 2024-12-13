The list of Liverpool FC injured remains long, but it is getting shorter as we speak. Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate could both be back in the swing of things, before you know it.

Jota (chest/abdomen) has returned to training, but he didn’t make the trip to Catalonia for the win at Girona in midweek.

Liverpool FC vs Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, December 14 at 3pm local, Anfield

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC victory 11% Draw 16% Liverpool victory 73%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 10th, 23 pts, WLDWD Liverpool 1st, 35 pts, WWWWD

Reds Team News

Konate (knee) posted a photo of himself at the training ground’s weight room the other day, on social media. While that doesn’t mean he’ll make the match day squad on the weekend, it does mean he’s moving closer.

Elsewhere Alexis Mac Allister remains suspended while Federico Chiesa is recovering from an illness. He could be a week or two away at this point.

Finally, Kostas Tsimikas (ankle/foot) and Conor Bradley (thigh) remain out indefinitely. And that concludes the list for the table toppers (both domestically and in Europe).

