All the credit in the world to Arne Slot- his Liverpool FC side sit top of the Premier League table at the start of October. Considering what a tough task he had, in replacing the legend that is Jurgen Klopp, and the Reds haven’t missed a beat. You can’t ask for a better start to the season, if you’re a Reds supporter. Now comes a European night at Anfield, versus Bologna, and you know how special those are.

Given LFC’s illustrious history in the European Cup/Champions League, continental competition on Merseyside is always electric.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Liverpool FC vs Bologna

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool 8th, 3 pts, +2 GD, W Bologna 18th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D

This is the home UCL opener for the Reds, so here is the lineup that we think Slot will pick, in order to get the house rocking.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Bologna (UCL)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

