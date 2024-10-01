With a Liverpool FC training session today, ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League clash versus Bologna, we have a ton of injury/fitness news to report. On this first of October, we’ll cover the likes of Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

So let’s dive right in as the countdown to kickoff is ensuing. We begin with Nunez, who has returned to training after having missed the win over Wolves due to an unspecified illness.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Liverpool FC vs Bologna

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool 8th, 3 pts, +2 GD, W Bologna 18th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D

Liverpool Team News

Elsewhere Scottish left back Andy Robertson is back at full go, having suffered a knock to his ankle on Saturday. Meanwhile Diogo Jota missed training to undergo a scan on his foot, but the good news is that the result was negative (no injury present). And then manager Arne Slot gave an update on a new injury to Federico Chiesa.

“Federico trained with us yesterday, came in today with some problems and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow,” he said to reporters.

“Which is a pity for us, but of course for him even more. He was looking forward to a Champions League night at Anfield, and especially because we face an Italian team.”

Slot was then asked to give a timetable for when Chiesa could return, and he responded: “That’s always difficult, because it happened yesterday, but I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.

“But this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can managed to be in the team on Saturday. Then afterwards it’s the international break.”

And then finally, Harvey Elliott remains out with fractured foot.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

