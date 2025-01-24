The Sports Bank

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Newly promoted, and relegation threatened Ipswich Town might feel pretty intimated about their next match. Going to Anfield is always tough, but when you’re visiting a side with quadruple talk, well that’s another layer of aura to deal with.

Quadruple talk is nothing new to Liverpool, in recent years, as they’ve stayed alive in all four competitions, deep into the campaign, in a couple recent seasons.

Liverpool FC vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25 3pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool Preview Material:   Team News    Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing:  Liverpool FC  1st, 50 pts, WWDDW   Ipswich Town  18th, 16 pts  LWDLL

Google Result Probability:  Liverpool FC  88%  Draw  8%  Ipswich Town 4%

The Reds are top of the table in the two big ones. Meanwhile they’re also in the semis of the League Cup and 4th round of the FA Cup. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

But we will have plenty of time to go over all of that later.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

