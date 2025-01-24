Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Newly promoted, and relegation threatened Ipswich Town might feel pretty intimated about their next match. Going to Anfield is always tough, but when you’re visiting a side with quadruple talk, well that’s another layer of aura to deal with.

Quadruple talk is nothing new to Liverpool, in recent years, as they’ve stayed alive in all four competitions, deep into the campaign, in a couple recent seasons.

Liverpool FC vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25 3pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Liverpool FC 1st, 50 pts, WWDDW Ipswich Town 18th, 16 pts LWDLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 88% Draw 8% Ipswich Town 4%

The Reds are top of the table in the two big ones. Meanwhile they’re also in the semis of the League Cup and 4th round of the FA Cup. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

But we will have plenty of time to go over all of that later.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

