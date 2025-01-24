Liverpool Team News vs Ipswich Town: Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota

Liverpool have been pretty healthy lately, with Joe Gomez (thigh/hamstring) literally the only injury concern for most of the month. Then Diogo Jota suffered a muscular injury. And now Curtis Jones is dealing with a knock.

“There was a moment in the game where he felt [something], and he said, let’s play for five more minutes and then see how it is,” Reds boss Arne Slot said of the Curtis Jones situation.

Liverpool FC vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25 3pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Liverpool FC 1st, 50 pts, WWDDW Ipswich Town 18th, 16 pts LWDLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 88% Draw 8% Ipswich Town 4%

Reds Team News

“But [then] he said he had to go off at half-time.” He most likely won’t be risked for the visit from Ipswich Town on Saturday. Slot provided an update on Jota and Gomez too:

“Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months. He overloaded a certain muscle.”

“It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories