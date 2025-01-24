The Sports Bank

Liverpool Team News vs Ipswich Town: Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota

Liverpool have been pretty healthy lately, with Joe Gomez (thigh/hamstring) literally the only injury concern for most of the month. Then Diogo Jota suffered a muscular injury. And now Curtis Jones is dealing with a knock.

“There was a moment in the game where he felt [something], and he said, let’s play for five more minutes and then see how it is,” Reds boss Arne Slot said of the Curtis Jones situation.

Liverpool FC vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25 3pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool Preview Material:   Team News    Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing:  Liverpool FC  1st, 50 pts, WWDDW   Ipswich Town  18th, 16 pts  LWDLL

Google Result Probability:  Liverpool FC  88%  Draw  8%  Ipswich Town 4%

Reds Team News

“But [then] he said he had to go off at half-time.” He most likely won’t be risked for the visit from Ipswich Town on Saturday. Slot provided an update on Jota and Gomez too:

“Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months. He overloaded a certain muscle.”

“It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned.”

