Liverpool F.C. travels to Nottingham Forest tomorrow night for a match that is way more relevant than anyone could have ever anticipated. The Tricky Trees are third in the Premier League table, but even on points with second place Arsenal. And Liverpool remain top of the table, with a somewhat comfortable lead.

So while this is a first versus third matchup, it kind of feels like first vs. second.

Liverpool F.C. Team News

There is nothing new to report here. When you have insane fixture congestion like this, all the time and every week/weekend, most likely nothing is going to change, most of the time, from the last Team News/Preview that you just did, only a few days ago.

So let’s just get to the lineup prediction for a match that is sneaky good, to say the least.

No one expected Nottingham Forest to be anywhere near where they are right now.

They have won their last six league games, and seven overall across all competitions.

Likewise no one thought that the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot would go as well as it has.

Liverpool F.C. Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

