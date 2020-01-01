The unblemished season is not on the table for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, but an undefeated campaign is still there to be had. Knowing what we know of Klopp, i.e. the fact that he does not coast and relent, he may push his side to achieve such a feat.
The managers of both the second and third place teams in the table have already conceded the Premier League title race, but even with that acknowledged, one should still not expect the German to field a weaker side for any of the upcoming matches during this busy festive period of fixture congestion.
Thursday brings a home clash against Sheffield United, a side that is greatly outperforming the expectations of your run of the mill newly promoted side.
In looking at what lineup Klopp might select for this one, don’t expect many changes from the usual protocol. Perhaps Naby Keita will return to his place in midfield instead of Adam Lallana.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United
Mane Firmino Salah
Keita Henderson Wijnaldum
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Robertson
Alisson
Sheffield United at Liverpool FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Thur. Jan 2, 8pm, Anfield
Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 76%, Sheffield United win 7%, Draw 17%
Form guide: Liverpool FC WWWWW Sheffield United LDWWW
Odds via Bet Fair Exchange: Liverpool win 1/4, Sheffield win 12/1, Draw 5/1
