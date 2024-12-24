Liverpool FC fans certainly have plenty of reason to rejoice this Christmas, as their favorite team is top of the table in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. And they are certain to stay there too, regardless of what the primary rival to their domestic dominance, Chelsea FC does against Fulham in the southwest London derby.

The Anfield outfit has a four point lead on the Blues, plus a game in hand. And the next fixture, a visit from lowly Leicester City, looks like an almost certain victory.

Boxing Day FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Thur. Dec. 26 8pm, Anfield, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Liverpool FC 1st, 38 pts, WWDDW Nottingham Forest 17th, 14 pts LWDLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 90% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 41%

Reds Team News

There are no changes at this time for the Merseyside club, as their two standing absentees, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, remain out. So with nothing else to cover here, we’ll just get to the starting lineup prediction. It’s pretty straight-forward and concise. No need to overthink it at this point.

Not with how well things are going.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories