Liverpool have a mini-injury crisis on their hands, with Diogo Jota (muscular issue in the chest/abdomen area), Alisson (thigh/hamstring), Federico Chiesa (other/unspecified/match fitness), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (thigh) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) all currently out injured.

These six players are set to miss out on Tuesday night’s trip to Catalonia, with manager Arne Slot providing updates on half of them on Friday.

Girona FC vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Competition: UCL Matchday 6 of 8

Kickoff: Tue. Dec. 10, 5:45pm, Montivili, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

UCL Standings, Form: Girona FC 30th, 3 pts, LLWLL Liverpool FC 1st, 15 pts WWWWW

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool Team News

Said Slot a couple days ago, regarding Jota and Chiesa: “With Diogo being close to being back, Federico being close to being back, and the same for Alisson.” So maybe next weekend for the trio? Shortly thereafter?

Slot added the following on Allison: “Not ready yet, but he will be ready very soon.”

With the Merseyside Derby having to be postponed/rearranged due to the superstorm, Liverpool will enter this game with the added advantage of extra rest.

