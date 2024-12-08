When Liverpool visit Girona FC in midweek, they’ll now have the advantage of having had the weekend off. The 245th Merseyside Derby, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to the safety concerns that emerged from Storm Darragh.

Strong wind gusts of well over 70 mph had put attending fans in danger.

Girona FC vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Competition: UCL Matchday 6 of 8

Kickoff: Tue. Dec. 10, 5:45pm, Montivili, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

UCL Standings, Form: Girona FC 30th, 3 pts, LLWLL Liverpool FC 1st, 15 pts WWWWW

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Team News

So now the Reds will head to Catalonia with added rest in respect to their opponents, in what was already an opposite ends of the table clash to begin with.

Liverpool are the only unblemished side in the UEFA Champions League competition this season, although there are two more undefeated teams in Atalanta and Inter Milan.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Girona FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

