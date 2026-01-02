Liverpool Team News at Fulham: Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo

It was certainly a newsworthy press conference today for Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who provided updates on two of the team’s injured players. Defender Joe Gomez should be ready to go on Sunday, when the Reds travel to Fulham FC.

However, midfielder Wataru Endo will remain unavailable for this one.

Liverpool at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 6, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Fulham 26% Liverpool FC % 49 Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Fulham DWWWD, 27 pts, 11th Liverpool DWWWD, 33 pts, 4th

Liverpool Team News

Said Slot today: “I expect Joe to train with us [on Friday] and Wata not yet…” Meanwhile Mo Salah remains away at the Africa Cup of Nations, on Egyptian national team duty, with his future at the club of course still very much up in the air.

And then finally, Alexander Isak remains out until late in the season while Giovanni Leoni is done for the rest of the campaign.

Credit Slot, and his Liverpool side, for getting things turned around again.

They got off to a rip roaring start this season, but then really slumped, and fell so far down the table that they were actually on the second page of the standings for awhile.

However, they’ve turned it around now, as they’re undefeated in their eight across all competitions. The Reds, who haven’t lost in the league since November 22nd.

Now they’re back in the top four.

