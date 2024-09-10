We are back in match preview mode, as this we’re about to call time on another international break rather soon. Yes, it’s time to look forward to the next round of Premier League action, and it commences Saturday when Nottingham Forest comes to Anfield. Let’s take a look at the trio of fitness concerns that manager Arne Slot has for this match: Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds did next to nothing in the summer transfer window, but they did sign the Italian winger from Juventus. Chiesa missed out on the thrashing of United, on the club level while also skipping international duty with Italy.

He’s fine, it’s just all for the purposes of easing Chiesa into the adjustment to a new team, league and country.

He hasn’t featured yet this season, but should, or at least could, make his season debut on Saturday. The midfielder just needs to build up his match fitness.

There were a couple different fitness related incidents, while on international duty with Argentina, but reportedly he’s fine. Just a knock or two, so he should be fit to feature.

