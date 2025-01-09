Liverpool F.C. Starting XI Prediction vs Accrington Stanley

Liverpool versus Accrington Stanley is essentially #1 versus #87 in the English FA pyramid. Accrington is a lower side in League Two, the fourth tier of the hierarchy.

It’s safe to say that the Reds won’t have to wait long to extinguish the sting of their loss to Tottenham on Wednesday night. Spurs beat Liverpool 1-0, in the Tottenham leg of the EFL Cup semifinal tie.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 11, 12:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Fun Fact: Liverpool have advanced past this specific round of the FA Cup in all but one of their last 13 appearances- Wolves in 2018-19 is the lone exception, where they got bounced.

However, it’s already time to immediately shift attention from one domestic cup competition to the other.

Team News vs Accrington Stanley

Nothing has really changed here at all. Dominik Szoboszlai missed out again yesterday, due to an illness, when it was thought he could have been in contention to play.

However, he did not make the squad at all on Wednesday night, so he’s a strong doubt to feature in this one. Obviously, when you are the top dog in the top flight and you’re taking on a side this small, there will be heavy squad rotation.

You definitely won’t see Mo Salah, Alisson or Virgil van Dijk (among others) to be certain.

Starting XI Prediction vs Accrington Stanley

Caoimhin Kelleher; Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Jarrell Quansah, Conor Bradley; Federico Chiesa, Wataru Endo; Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

