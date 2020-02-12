The Premier League winter break is wrapping up and Friday night brings the start of the next match day weekend as Leicester City visits Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here’s everything you need to know for all the Midlands clash, the only PL match taking place on Valentine’s Day.
In looking at the team news, we’ll start with Wolves, who are dealing with a very banged up Adama Traore. The star man dislocated his shoulder (for the second time this season) in the draw against Manchester United, but played through the pain. Then he suffered a separate leg injury that forced him off for the last 15 minutes.
However, manager Nuno Espirito Santo is confident his winger will be fit enough to at least feature, having had a fortnight off.
Meanwhile 20-year-old defender Ruben Vinagre is expected to miss out due to a hamstring injury.
Flipping over to the visitors, Nampalys Mendy is dealing with a knee problem and is expected out until next month. Daniel Amartey is also out while Wes Morgan is a doubt for this match due to an illness.
Wilfred Ndidi should be fit enough to feature while Mathew James remains a long term injury absentee. So Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will have a few decisions to make with his team selection.
Leicester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
February 14, 8pm, Molineux Stadium
Starting XI Prediction for both sides: go to this link
TV/Streaming: BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate
Match Official: Mike Dean
Series history: Leicester City wins 38, Draws 33, Wolverhampton Wanderers wins 43
Form Guide: Leicester City DWLLW Wolverhampton Wanderers DLWDL
Odds via Sports Bet: Leicester City win 2.8, Draw 3.25, Wolverhampton Wanderers win 2.5
Probabilities via Google: Leicester City win 33%, Draw 29%, Wolverhampton Wanderers win 38%
