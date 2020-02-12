Leicester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Predictions

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have a Valentine’s night date with each other as the two Midlands clubs will clash at the Molineux Stadium on Friday. It’s the first match of the next weekend of PL action as the league resumes action after a brief winter break.
The last two meetings between the two sides could not have been any more different in terms of style points. They played to a goalless draw at the King Power Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier this season. In the last meeting before that, seven goals were scored as ?Wolves beat the Foxes a 4-3. So what kind of pace and result will we see this time?
Well, Leicester are third in the table, as well as third in goals scored, goal differential and fewest goals conceded. We’ll see if Brendan Rodgers can impose his team’s will on ninth place Wolves in this game or not. In the meantime, here’s our two starting XI predictions:
Leciester City-
Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi; Barnes, Maddison, Perez; Vardy
Wolverhampton Wanderers-
Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Adama, Jimenez, Jota
Leicester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
February 14, 8pm, Molineux Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV/Streaming: BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate
Match Official: Mike Dean
Series history: Leicester City wins 38, Draws 33, Wolverhampton Wanderers wins 43
Form Guide: Leicester City DWLLW Wolverhampton Wanderers DLWDL
Odds via Sports Bet: Leicester City win 2.8, Draw 3.25, Wolverhampton Wanderers win 2.5
Probabilities via Google: Leicester City win 33%, Draw 29%, Wolverhampton Wanderers win 38%
