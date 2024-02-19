FC Barcelona manager Xavi will apparently see some relief in his team’s fitness situation, as a couple of players are moving closer towards regaining full match fitness. Team Captain Sergi Roberto could be in contention on Wednesday night, when the Blaugranes travel to Napoli for some knockout round continental competition.

The skipper has missed the last five matches, due to an unspecified muscular problem.

FC Barcelona at Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 13, 8pm, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Result Probability: Barca 37% Draw 27% Napoli 36%

Blaugranes Team News

The next player to likely be re-integrated into the squad is Joao Felix, who should be fully recovered from his ankle injury to be fit enough to feature before the end of the month. Sticking with the wings, Ferran Torres (hamstring) is pretty much on the same timeline, but maybe a little or so behind.

Elsewhere Marcos Alonso, who has been battling a back injury, is moving closer towards a return, but is likely still a week or two away. Meanwhile Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain out injured for the rest of the season, of course.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories