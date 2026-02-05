FC Barcelona Team News, Injury List Match Preview vs Mallorca

The FC Barcelona lead at the top of the La Liga table is just a skinny, one point over arch-rival Real Madrid. With the third place side, Atletico Madrid, being 10 points down, it’s going to be a two team race for league title. Once again, you have the two sides of the El Clasico rivalry, and then there is everybody else; period.

So in other words, every point matters, in every single game and Barca cannot afford to drop any against 14th place Mallorca on Saturday.

La Liga Fixture FYIs

FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca

Kickoff: Saturday Feb. 7, 4:15 pm, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona 84% Draw 10% RCD Mallorca 6%

La Liga Standings: FC Barcelona 1st, 55 pts RCD Mallorca 14th, 24 pts

Barca Team News and Injury List

Honestly, not a whole lot has changed here, in this department, from last time out. Raphinha is battling a groin issue right now, as is considered a doubt for this one. Meanwhile Pedri remains out with a hamstring injury while Gavi and Andreas Christensen are still sidelined with knee injuries.

Otherwise everyone else is good to go for the weekend. In other words, the prospects for a win look good for Hansi Flick’s side.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

