Dani Olmo Set for FC Barcelona Medical Ahead of €62m Move

FC Barcelona are currently in “Charm City,” the lovely eastern seaboard metropolis of Baltimore, MD. Barcelona will take on AC Milan at the home of the Baltimore Ravens tonight, but back across the pond, they are making moves in the summer transfer market. RB Leipzig attacking midfielder/left winger Dani Olmo is set for his FC Barcelona medical, ahead of his €62m (€55m up front, €7m in add-ons) move.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news of the agreement, just a couple hours ago.

??? EXCL: Dani Olmo to Barça, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after key mission in Leipzig for Barça director Deco. €55m guaranteed package plus €7m in add-ons, main part difficult to reach. Olmo agreed on six year deal valid until June 2030 and he wanted Barça move. pic.twitter.com/Y3aZHyf9iF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

Olmo is yet another Spanish international, who is set to join a La Liga club that already has a multitude of them. It’s a very astute approach to take towards building a roster, as it gives you a lot of continuity.

It’s easier to build and maintain chemistry when you have players who are teammates for both club and country. Olmo, 26, just has to complete his medical evaluation, and sign his paperwork in order to complete the deal. In four years with Leipzig, he’s scored 17 goals in 107 appearances.

Therefore, Olmo should really provide Barca with some extra oomph in the attack.

