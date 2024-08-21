Trade winds swirl all around the home opener for FC Barcelona. Ilkay Gundogan, who sat out the La Liga opener with slight knock, is reportedly moving closer towards a return to Manchester City. Whether the deal gets done or not, by this weekend, he is likely to miss out again here versus Athletic Club.

There is no reason to risk the German midfielder, when Gundogan has one foot out the door already. Meanwhile Sergi Roberto is about to find his new destination.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club FYIs

La Liga Fixture

Sat. Aug. 24, 7pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Form, Standing: Barca W, 2nd, 3 pts Draw 28% Athletic Club D, 16th, 1 pt.

Google Result Probability: Barca 53% Draw 28% Athletic Club 19%

Barca Team News

The 32-year-old former captain of the Blaugranes saw his deal expire in June. Now he’s going to work under Cesc Fabregas at Como, a side newly promoted to Serie A. Roberto moves over on a free. Meanwhile Barca’s top summer transfer window target, Nico Williams, remains on the opposing team for this one.

Meanwhile Ansu Fati, out here with a foot injury, is being linked with a loan move away as the transfer window deadline day draw near. Elsewhere summer splash signing Dani Olmo is out here due to an issue that is being reported as physical discomfort.

Finally, Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Gavi (ACL) and Ronald Araujo (hamstring) remain out injured for the long-term.

