Happy Summer Transfer Window Deadline Day Chelsea FC supporters! A London derby with Crystal Palace looms on Sunday, but for everyone is on pins and needles waiting to see if Chelsea make any last minute additions. An 11th hour Hail Mary for Victor Osimhen, maybe? That’s probably a long shot. However, Jadon Sancho could be coming over from Manchester United while Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are likely out the door. The final hours are ticking away.

As for who is actually on/still on the squad, let’s look at the potential best XI that manager Enzo Maresca might go with in this one.

Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept 1, 1:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 60% Draw 21% Crystal Palace 19%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 8th, 3pts, LW Crystal Palace 17th, 0 pts, LL

In this 4-2-3-1 formation, we left out some big names, including the likes of Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Pedro Neto. I mean, these things happen in football. Especially so when you have a squad as over-bloated in size as Chelsea’s is.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson.

