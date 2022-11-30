Christian Pulisic Confirms He’ll Be Fit vs Netherlands

United States Men’s National Team Captain Christian Pulisic opened his World Cup account today, but the scoring strike came at a price.

Pulisic collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the 38′, as he tapped home a headed cross from Sergino Dest to put the Stars and Stripes up 1-0 and the score held up. The Americans needed a win to obtain a spot in the knockout rounds, and Pulisic delivered the game-winner.

However, Pulisic missed the entire second half with what has been described as a pelvis contusion. The official party line is “an abdominal injury,” but if you were on social media today, you saw enough people describe it perfectly- Pulisic went balls out to get the win.

He put his reproductive organs on the line today, as he took a blow to the groin area.

But the good news is, as you can see from the embedded social media post above) he’s fine now and he’ll be fit to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Also, Weston McKennie said: “I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday.'”

Good because the United States are going to need all hands on deck, (obviously, including their best player in Pulisic) to stand a chance in this one.

Too bad for Pulisic that he didn’t even get to celebrate the goal that he scored, as he was writhing in pain on the ground when he put his side up 1-0.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

