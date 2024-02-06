Chelsea Team News at Aston Villa: Mourinho, Pochettino, Cech

Happy FA Cup 4th round Replay Eve to those who celebrate. As Chelsea FC approach this what-easily-could-have-been-avoided-at-all-costs road match, we have a ton of off-the-pitch Blues news to cover. There seems to be a growing movement, among a section of the Chelsea community, to bring Jose Mourinho back for a third go around.

Meanwhile the very much maligned Mauricio Pochettino met the media today, and confirmed what was reported yesterday- his job is totally safe for the time being.

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay FYIs

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa

Kick: Wed. Feb. 6, 7:45pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: On the Pitch Team News Starting XI Prediction Off the Pitch Team News

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Oh and club legend (as both a player and a front office man) Petr Cech is restarting his ice hockey career. Let’s cover it all!

Blues Team News

Pochettino said, at his press conference earlier today, that Owner Todd Boehly and the rest of the club leadership are with him: “I received a very good text after the game against Wolves from the owners. We’re all together in this.”

Poch also disputed notions that he and his players are not on the same page.

“I told the players today in the meeting that I trust in you more than ever,” the Argentine said.

“I will support you more than ever…I am not a normal boss, I am the leader…I need to reflect in every action that I really trust.”

Going back to the beginning of last season, it has been a total mess at Chelsea.

Neither Graham Potter, nor Frank Lampard (in his second and interim level go around) nor Poch (at least so far) has been able to lift Chelsea off the second page of the standings to stay.

There hasn’t been any real progress to speak of at Stamford Bridge this season, and the Argentine’s time could run out at the end of the season. It is doubtful they part ways with him before that.

Although it is worth noting that the Blues have reached a tournament final, as they’ll take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup title match in a couple weeks.

Should Pochettino pull off the upset later this month, we’ll be having a different conversation.

As for the idea to bring Mourinho back, there is a grassroots movement for this that’s growing in numbers, and the notion now seems to sometimes involve making club legend John Terry his No. 2/Lead Assistant.

Todays happy thought of the day! bring back Mourinho and make John Terry his No.2 #CFC #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/yWzKmv1CK4 — Chelsea FC Podcast (@chelsea_podcast) February 1, 2024

But this is article from ESPN reminds us, be careful what you wish for. Cuz think about what happens if you actually get it.

Finally, check out Cech! Good for him!

PETR CECH BACK IN NET ? 41yo former Chelsea keeper is returning to the ice with Belfast Giants on short-term loan deal, months after making pro hockey debut in UK’s EIHL. Just another decade and he’ll give countryman Jaromir Jagr a run for his money. ??? pic.twitter.com/mxrTsi9tsx — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 6, 2024

That’s all for now. Catch you after the FA Cup tomorrow, when we’ll start previewing the next match, a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories