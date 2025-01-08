Morecambe F.C. currently reside 23rd in the 24 team Football League Two division. That is of course the fourth tier of the English FA pyramid. So with Chelsea currently 4th in the Premier League, this FA Cup clash is literally 4th versus 91st. It stands to reason that Blues boss Enzo Maresca will naturally field a very weakened side on Saturday.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Chelsea F.C. vs Morecambe

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 11, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Fun Fact: Chelsea have won their last 20, and 35 of their last 36 FA Cup ties against lower division sides.

You can expect to see a first team that looks a lot like the starting lineups that we have seen this season in the UEFA Europa Conference League. How does it all shape out this weekend?

Here is our best guess at how Maresca fills out his team sheet.

Chelsea F.C. Starting XI Prediction vs Morecambe

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Marc Cucurella; Cesare Casadei, Samuel Rak-Sakyi; Harvey Vale, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho; Marc Guiu

