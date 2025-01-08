Poor Romeo Lavia (well, in a relative sense, as overall in life he’s doing very well). He just can’t stay fit. Once again, he’s battling injury, and once again that injury timeline just keeps getting pushed back. Enzo Maresca gave a Lavia thigh injury update this past weekend.

“Romeo is very close, and he has started to work with us,” Maresca said. “There is no doubt when Romeo is fit, he is a top player, we need to just understand how we can help him to not get injured.”

Lavia could feature, maybe for a cameo, in the FA Cup tie against lower division Morecambe. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In keeping with thigh injuries, Maresca gave an update on center back Benoit Badiashile: “Benoit will be out at least until February.”

So we won’t see him for a few weeks.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains out for the longer term as well. Otherwise the Blues team news situation remains the same.

