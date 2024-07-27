Aaron Anselmino Set for Chelsea Medical Ahead of £15.6m fee 

Yet another Chelsea FC summer spending spree is on! In snapping up Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, they have now brought the bill, from their summer shopping, up to £110 million, although they have made 85m in sales, so that comes closer to balancing the books a bit. fee

We covered Jorgensen already here. Anselmino is finally set to have his medical after the two sides agreed to a £15.6m fee.

Chelsea vs Celtic

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Saturday July 27, 4pm EST, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN, USA

The central defender will fly to the United States where they are currently on tour, but then go right back on loan to Boca Juniors until at least January.

Chelsea are currently set to take on Celtic, at the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana later today.

Anselmino will sign a seven-year contract, which would theoretically keep him at the club until 2031.

He’s considered a prospect for the future kind of player, much in the same vein of earlier summer transfer window signings Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian.

