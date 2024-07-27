Filip Jorgensen Set for Chelsea Medical Ahead of €24.5m Move

The next Chelsea summer transfer window addition is a goalkeeper, and it comes in the form of Filip Jorgensen, 22, from Villarreal. According to the BBC, he is now set to undergo his medical evaluation, after a £20.7 million fee has been agreed upon.

Here is a little more on this deal, from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, below:

?? EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jørgensen to Chelsea, here we go! Deal done and closed right now between clubs. Chelsea will pay €24.5m fee to Villarreal for Danish talented GK, long term deal also agreed. Deal done by Goal Management and Epic Sports agencies. New GK for Maresca. ?? pic.twitter.com/DrPwPFwaQo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2024

FC Series FYIs

Chelsea vs Celtic

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Saturday July 27, 4pm EST, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN, USA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Jorgensen will sign a seven year deal, which would theoretically keep him at the club until 2031. What’s interesting about this deal is how it affects the goalkeeper room. Jorgensen will join up with Chelsea on their preseason our of the United States.

They play Celtic at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana later today.

Backup goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic didn’t make the trip across the pond due to an injury.

They are still trying to move Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his future is not decided right now. They haven’t locked up a destination for him yet.

Robert Sanchez is the current number one, but Jorgensen is being brought in to compete with him. He started Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Wrexham AFC in their first pre-season match in the USA.

After the match he was asked by a reporter about facing renewed competition for his position.

“You never know, but at the moment I am training hard,” he said.

“Another goalkeeper? I know what I can bring to the team, what I can do and I am positive in myself.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories