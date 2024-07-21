Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Andriy Lunin

Lots of transfer talk, especially at the goalkeeper position, as Chelsea get ready to commence their preseason tour of the United States. Kepa Arrizabalaga has seen his loan move to Real Madrid expire, so now Chelsea need to figure out what to do with him.

Kepa wants to permanently move to Madrid, and he’s made that abundantly clear, plenty of times.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff (local time): wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Tour Travel Squad List

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun fact: these two clubs faced each other in a preseason friendly, on American soil, last summer as well.

But if that doesn’t happen, he’ll accept another year on loan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. It is understood that it all depends on what happens with Andriy Lunin.

His future is uncertain, and Chelsea have been linked as a potential destination. Until later that narrative was shot down.

There were some reports in Spain that Chelsea were keen on Lunin, but Fabrizio Romano has show that down, and if anybody knows the truth, it is Fab, right?

So what happens now while his future is limbo? Does he join the Blues on tour?

Wouldn’t he have to- in order to stay in match fit shape? Chelsea are supposedly eager to get rid of him, as they could use the salary shed.

However, the southwest London club also reportedly shot down an offer from Saudi club Al-Ittihad, because it apparently didn’t hit their asking price.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories