Kalidou Koulibaly Completes Chelsea FC Medical Ahead of €40m Move

Chelsea’s second signing of the summer transfer window is now finalized, as central defender Kalidou Koulibaly has successfully completed his medical. The 31-year-old has joined up with the rest of the squad, who are now currently on their summer preseason tour.

The team is currently training in Los Angeles, California ahead of their three preseason matches in the United States of America. An official announcement is expected shortly. In the meantime here are more details, below, via Fabrizio Romano:

Kalidou Koulibaly can be considered new Chelsea player. It’s all signed and completed. ?? #CFC ?? Contract signed, four year deal + option for further season.

?? Documents completed between Napoli and Chelsea for €40m.

?? Medical successfully completed in London, now ? LA. pic.twitter.com/nuWi51Svwd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

We’ve covered this transaction already, over at this link. And if you want another take on the Kalidou Koulibaly signing, check out this link. And going beyond Koulibaly, the next signing for Chelsea will be…anyone other than Nathan Ake, apparently.

The former Chelsea man, who was very close to a return this summer, has now done an about face and he’ll stay put at Manchester City. Here is a link to more on that.

