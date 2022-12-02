There are several masked men who are impressing on the pitch at this World Cup, with Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol among the best. Known as “Little Pep,” as his last name is so similar to Guardiola, the football world is watching his fine form on display at Qatar this month.

He’s been linked with several clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, with Stamford Bridge reportedly leading the way in the race to acquire him.

Gvardiol discussed the Chelsea narratives with David Ornstein of The Athletic: “Chelsea is a big club, maybe one day I will be there…My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!”

You’ll notice he mentioned Chelsea midfielder his national teammate Mateo Kovavic there. Sounds like he’s been recruiting the RB Leipzig man, who can play both center and left back, at the tournament.

That said, Gvardiol also admitted he’d like to play for Real Madrid, with another national teammate, Luke Modric, getting in his ear.

“Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll be able to play there. I’d like it”, the 20-year-old said to Relevo. He then spoke about his superstar national teammate, Luka Modric, recruiting him to the Bernabeu.

“Modric doesn’t have to tell me anything, not needed – I know how special is to be linked with Real Madrid,” he said.

Sounds like he’s ready to move on from the Bundesliga side. Watch this space and stay tuned.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

