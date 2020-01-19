Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Chelsea head into a midweek London derby looking to ramp up the scoring. The Blues really need to find some goals, somewhere, as they have failed to put it in net during all three of their recent Premier League defeats.

The problem is present at Stamford Bridge too, as the west London club have scored just five times in their last five league matches. Let’s take a look at what kind of team manager Frank Lampard could go with as he tries to augment the score sheet and beat arch-rival Arsenal.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

  Willian   Abraham    Hudson-Odoi

    Mount     Jorginho     Kante

Azpilicueta     Rudiger     Christensen   James    

Kepa

Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs

January 21, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions:  Arsenal FC

Key stats/facts: Only the most recent meeting of the last ten in this series has been won by the visitors.

Form Guide: Arsenal  DDWLD   Chelsea  LWDWL

Odds: Arsenal FC win 7/2, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2

Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 20%,  Draw 25%,  Chelsea win 55%

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal FC 2

Two London clubs that are a ways off from where they want to be right now, but one side is certainly a greater distance from their objectives.

