Chelsea head into a midweek London derby looking to ramp up the scoring. The Blues really need to find some goals, somewhere, as they have failed to put it in net during all three of their recent Premier League defeats.
The problem is present at Stamford Bridge too, as the west London club have scored just five times in their last five league matches. Let’s take a look at what kind of team manager Frank Lampard could go with as he tries to augment the score sheet and beat arch-rival Arsenal.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal
Willian Abraham Hudson-Odoi
Mount Jorginho Kante
Azpilicueta Rudiger Christensen James
Kepa
Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs
January 21, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC
Key stats/facts: Only the most recent meeting of the last ten in this series has been won by the visitors.
Form Guide: Arsenal DDWLD Chelsea LWDWL
Odds: Arsenal FC win 7/2, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 20%, Draw 25%, Chelsea win 55%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal FC 2
Two London clubs that are a ways off from where they want to be right now, but one side is certainly a greater distance from their objectives.
