Armando Broja Drawing Deadline Day Interest from Fulham

It has been an extremely quiet January transfer window for Chelsea FC, especially so when you consider the blockbuster spending splurges that we’ve seen in the Clearlake Capital era. However, the next few hours could bring at least one major piece of business, in departure of Armando Broja.

It looks like Chelsea are willing to let the striker go, not just on loan, but permanently.

??? Armando Broja, on the bench tonight for Chelsea. Wolves had loan proposal rejected on Tuesday, Fulham have approached Chelsea today for loan with option to buy clause. pic.twitter.com/Ame6fcPjuP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

At least two Premier League clubs, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are interested.

That is a tweet from worldwide transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who pointed out how Broja sat at the bench today, despite Mauricio Pochettino badly needing goals in the 4-1 rout at Liverpool today.

Elsewhere before deadline day, with an eye on making a big splash striker signing in the summer.

That could potentially be Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who has been strongly linked with the southwest London side the past few months.

But will Broja make the very short switch down Fulham Rd?

Depending on where his domicile is, he might even be working closer to home. It all depends on the Broja transfer fee, as the two southwest London clubs are said to have some distance on valuation right now.

That seems to be the consensus right now- the two sides need to make a concession on price. Obviously, the clock is ticking on that.

