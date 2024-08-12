Chelsea Complete £54m Pedro Neto Acquisition from Wolves

Chelsea FC have officially announced their latest acquisition- Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old Portugese forward has passed his medical and signed the paperwork on a deal that will see Chelsea pay Wolverhampton Wanderers €63m in return for his rights.

That sum breaks down as €60m fixed, up front, plus a potential €3m in incentives.

Ready to make his mark in Blue. Welcome to Chelsea, Pedro Neto! ? pic.twitter.com/XdJvsrdlH5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2024

“I feel really grateful to have joined this club,” said Neto.

“I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

Neto, who signed a seven-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2031, was presented to the crowd today at Stamford Bridge. At halftime of today’s draw with Inter Milan, Neto was presented in front of supporters.

Chelsea are not done signing players this summer however. Don’t think that there won’t be more deals done. If the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era has taught us one thing, it’s that we’re going to see financial swashbuckling, real life fantasy football; every window.

We might see a forward or two moved on from this team to another destination as well. The wing positions are getting pretty crowded now at Chelsea FC.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories